Hearing for Roxborough High School shooting suspects postponed

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A hearing was postponed Thursday morning for four men charged in the deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School.

This shooting shook the city with multiple people wondering how this could happen at a school.

Four of the suspects —  21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher, 17-year-old Zyhied Jones and 16-year-old Saleem Miller — are facing murder charges along with conspiracy, carrying a firearm without a license and other charges.

Police say they ambushed a group of football players after a scrimmage where they fired more than 60 shots on Sept. 27, 2022.

Four teens were injured and 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde was killed.

In the hearing, officials will determine if the three juveniles Fletcher, Miller and Jones will be tried as adults.

Bivins, who is 21, is having his pre-trial conference.

Police are still searching for two more suspects involved in this shooting: 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne and a getaway driver who has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 6:37 AM

