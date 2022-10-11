Mother of Roxborough HS shooting victim shares powerful message in fight against gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A powerful message from the mother of the 14-year-old boy whose life was cut short outside of Roxborough High School two weeks ago. Nicolas Elizalde was killed and four other teens were injured.

Philadelphia police sources say they're close to getting an arrest warrant for a second suspect in the Roxborough High School shooting.

"We are in a state of emergency, we are in a war," Meredith Elizalde said, "and no one has the luxury of riding the bench."

The mother of Nicolas Elizalde doing what top city leaders have declined or resisted to say describing the onslaught of shootings and murders -- a cause for emergency in the City of Philadelphia.

The head of the school district, on the job for just more than 100 days, had the strongest characterization.

"The School District of Philadelphia absolutely has a crisis," Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said. "A crisis of confidence across the city."

Tuesday's gathering of Democratic state lawmakers and other officials comes as Nicolas, at 14, was shot and killed two weeks ago following a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School. Four other teens were wounded.

"It's all of us," state Sen. Vincent Hughes said. "It's all of us in this."

On Tuesday, a $500,000 appropriation was announced, bringing ramped-up security to Roxborough High.

Is that enough money?

"The short answer is no," Principal Kristin Williams-Smalley said. "It's not enough, but we are grateful for what we do have."

A common theme on the century-old high school steps.

"We can't lose on this," Hughes said.

"We absolutely cannot afford to lose here," Watlington said.

And yet - for so many families - they will tell you it's already over.

"But look at what we have let ourselves become," Elizalde said. "My son is not even the most recent child murdered in this city. We are failing our kids, we are failing ourselves and we have to do better."

Here's Elizalde's full message:

"My son was special and all I want to do is make him proud. But all our kids are special. And I'm speaking as a mother, as a Philadelphia teacher, as an American, we are failing our kids, we are failing ourselves and we have to do better. We are in a state of emergency, we are in a war and no one has the luxury of riding the bench. I was the best mother that I knew how to be. I tucked my son in every night. The first thing I did when I woke up every morning was hug him. We ate our meals together. I told him I loved him all the time, but look at what we have let ourselves become. My son is not even the most recent child murdered in this city."

Nicolas's grandmother also spoke, condemning the amount and availability of firearms in the city. She questioned why it's seemingly only thoughts and prayers following the damage she says is caused by guns.

"Maybe leave your guns at a shrine instead of a candle burning for an innocent life lost," Marge LaRue said.

Police continue their pursuit of six people of interest. They've developed one suspect, and sources say anticipate getting an arrest warrant for a second suspect in the shooting.