Woman dies in crash after fleeing traffic stop in South Jersey with 5-year-old inside car, officials say

A 41-year-old woman died in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop with a 5-year-old child inside the car in Mantua Township, New Jersey, Sunday night, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office identified the 41-year-old as Holly Hageman.

The traffic stop happened around 11:57 p.m. on Route 55 in Mantua Township, according to the prosecutor's office.

During the traffic stop, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said a police officer was standing outside the vehicle with the driver while Hageman was in the backseat.

Hageman was then ordered by police to exit the vehicle, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Instead, she climbed into the driver's seat and drove away at a high rate of speed with a 5-year-old in the backseat.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said police attempted to stop Hageman, but they were unsuccessful.

Hageman then crashed the car into a tree and sustained fatal injuries about three miles from the traffic stop, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said. The 5-year-old was injured in the crash but is expected to be OK.

The original driver pulled over by police was taken to the Mantua Township Police Department.

The crash is under investigation.