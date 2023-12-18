Sinkhole repairs on Route 29 in Chester County could be delayed due to weather

EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Sinkhole repairs on Route 29 in Chester County may be delayed because of the weather. The sinkhole is a result of a lateral pipe failure, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT was monitoring it throughout the weekend and closed the section of the roadway Monday morning.

The contractor is on-site replacing the pipe and then backfill.

The wet weather also slowed down repair work on two sinkholes along Route 202 (DeKalb Pike) in King of Prussia. Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed.

The first sinkhole opened up on Thursday.

The second was discovered on Friday.

Crews filled both sinkholes with a mixture called "flowable fill" on Saturday, but it needs about 24 hours to settle.

Once the rain ends, PennDOT says crews will continue working on the fill and concrete placement.