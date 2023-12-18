Watch CBS News
Local News

Sinkhole repairs on Route 29 in Chester County could be delayed due to weather

By Marcella Baietto, Will Kenworthy

/ CBS Philadelphia

Sinkhole repairs on Route 29 in Chester County could be delayed due to weather
Sinkhole repairs on Route 29 in Chester County could be delayed due to weather 00:21

EAST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Sinkhole repairs on Route 29 in Chester County may be delayed because of the weather. The sinkhole is a result of a lateral pipe failure, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT was monitoring it throughout the weekend and closed the section of the roadway Monday morning.

The contractor is on-site replacing the pipe and then backfill.

The wet weather also slowed down repair work on two sinkholes along Route 202 (DeKalb Pike) in King of Prussia. Two southbound lanes and one northbound lane are closed.

The first sinkhole opened up on Thursday.

The second was discovered on Friday.

Crews filled both sinkholes with a mixture called "flowable fill" on Saturday, but it needs about 24 hours to settle.

Once the rain ends, PennDOT says crews will continue working on the fill and concrete placement.

Marcella Baietto
Marcella-Baietto-web-headshot-1024x576-2022-UNBRANDED.jpg

Marcella Baietto is a bilingual reporter with CBS News Philadelphia. She's originally from Phoenix, Arizona, but considers El Salvador her second home since much of her family still lives there.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 11:42 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.