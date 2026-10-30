Route 13 speed cameras start issuing $100 fines to Philadelphia drivers Friday

Drivers caught speeding along a stretch of Route 13 could face a minimum $100 fine starting Friday as part of the Philadelphia Parking Authority's automated speed enforcement camera program.

A 60-day warning period that began on Aug. 31 along the route stretching from roughly West Philadelphia to North Philadelphia has since ended. Drivers who go 11 mph over the posted speed limit will be ticketed, with fines increasing from there:

$100 fine for going 11-19 mph over the speed limit

$125 for 20-29 mph over

$150 for 30+ mph over

The PPA says no points are assigned to the driver's license if caught speeding.

"Speed cameras dramatically reduced speeding along Roosevelt Boulevard by a staggering 95%," Gabe Roberts, the acting executive director of the PPA, said in a news release. "Our goal is to continue saving lives and improving public safety on major traffic arteries in the city."

Speed cameras are in the following locations:

6000 block of Baltimore Avenue in the eastbound and westbound lanes

5600 block of Baltimore Avenue in the eastbound and westbound lanes

4900 block of Baltimore Avenue in the eastbound and westbound lanes

4300 block of Baltimore Avenue in the eastbound lanes

4200 block of Baltimore Avenue in the westbound lanes

300 block of South University Avenue in the northbound and southbound lanes

200 block of North 38th Street in the northbound and southbound lanes

400 block of North 34th Street in the southbound lane

3300 block of West Girard Avenue in the eastbound and westbound lanes

2000 block of North 33rd Street in the northbound and southbound lanes

3400 block of Ridge Avenue in the northbound and southbound lanes

The PPA said the total number of automated speed cameras in Philadelphia is now 80, with this latest batch adding to the 40 cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard.