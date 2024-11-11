Cadets and veterans forge bonds, share stories on Veterans Day at Pennsylvania retirement home

At The Mansion at Rosemont, this Veterans Day was more than a day of remembrance. It was a chance to connect generations, bringing together young cadets from Valley Forge Military Academy and veterans who served their country decades ago at a special luncheon.

After a brief ceremony where cadets shared why they were thankful to those who served, they joined their elders for a meal.

Dr. Frank Cianciulli, a Vietnam-era Army doctor, shared stories with 17-year-old Evan Schuler, a cadet eager to learn about military life.

"He's got more knowledge than I will ever have," Schuler said. "So, I gotta respect that, and I respect him and everybody at this table."

Schuler was among eight cadets visiting the community as part of an initiative to help younger generations gain perspective from veterans. Barbara Cosgrove, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, sat with cadet Dante Szulc, sharing what she learned during her time of service.

"I learned that I can get along with a lot of people from all parts of the United States," she said.

Szulc was all smiles as Cosgrove shared her experiences.

"Just talking to this group of veterans will assist me in an infinite amount of ways in the future," he said.

For the veterans, the day was a chance to have a new audience for old stories and to see future leaders in the making.

"I think they're well on their way to good careers," Cosgrove said. "I think they're going to do just fine."

Brenda Torres-Wells, the community life director who helped organize the event, said it was a joy to witness the different generations come together.

"This is an example of bringing the residents an opportunity to share their stories, inspire, and pass the baton," she said.

Whether these friendships continue beyond Veterans Day, the time spent together will likely leave a lasting impression.

"It's great just meeting them," Cianciulli said. "They're a good group."