You can sip coffee and cuddle with animals at this Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, farm

A Pennsylvania farm is inviting visitors to sip coffee with some extra company: rescued animals.

At the historic Rose Bridge Farm in Dresher, Pennsylvania, there's no alarm clock quite like a cow's morning moo.

Here, that sound comes from Teddy, one of the animal visitors you can meet during a farm visit with coffee, kittens, goats, and plenty of room for a little extra love.

"I felt bad," owner Kristin Stutch said of having to leave the animals to return to work and feed the rest of the farm. "And the goats like to cuddle."

That gave Stutch an idea: invite people to enjoy one of her favorite parts of the morning while spending time with the animals.

The farm's "Cows and Coffee" experience gives guests an hour in the pasture with baby cows and goats.

The visit starts in the kitten café, where guests can serve themselves hot coffee or cold brew. The kittens are available for cuddles —and, for anyone who falls in love, adoption may be an option.

"I was hoping just a few people would come and enjoy the beautiful morning and give these guys the extra love and TLC they deserve," Stutch said. "And it just took off."

Some animals arrive when their farmers can no longer care for them. Others, including Lucky the lamb, were rescued from meat auctions.

"We look at them as friends, not food," Stutch said.

After coffee, visitors can head into the pasture to meet goats and fluffy Highland cows. The farm holds three sessions each morning, giving the animals a chance to soak up attention—and guests a chance to get close.

For $20, visitors get coffee and time with the animals. The proceeds help pay for food and care, as well as repairs to a barn that dates back nearly 300 years.

"There's always something to fix or replace on 300-year-old buildings," Stutch said.

There's Teddy, of course, who may be warming up to visitors one kiss — and possibly one hair tug — at a time. And there's Dolly, who's happy to keep guests busy with a bottle.

"It's a nice way to enjoy coffee and comforting animals," Stutch said.

Coffee is included with the visit. Cuddles are free.