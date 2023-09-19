Victims of North Catasauqua homicide identified as Rosalyn Siobal Glass, Rianna Glass

NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victims of a double homicide that happened Thursday in a small Northampton County town near the Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Rosalyn Siobal Glass, 39, and 16-year-old Rianna Lynn Glass were found in a home on the 1100 block of Railroad Street on Sept. 14. According to state police, Northampton County coroner Zachary Lysek ruled their deaths were caused by sharp force injuries and were the result of homicide.

Police are still investigating.

Rosalyn was Rianna's mother, according to an obituary with the Reichel Funeral Home in Northampton, Pennsylvania.

Rosalyn Glass was born in Pangasinan on the Philippines island of Luzon. She was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship in Bethlehem.

The obit says Rianna was in her junior year at Northampton High School and was an active dancer.