Roots Picnic: Lauryn Hill, Diddy to headline Philly festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Roots Picnic is returning to The Mann in Fairmont Park this summer. Diddy with the Roots will headline the June 3-4 festival with Ms. Lauryn Hill as the co-headliner, The Roots and Live Nation Urban said Monday.

Hill will perform her album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert will be among several artists from Philadelphia to perform at the festival.

Presales start tomorrow at 12pm ET.

Dave Chappelle and The Roots will kick off the festival this year on June 2 with a comedy show and concert at Wells Fargo Center.

"Chappelle will make his "Roots Picnic" debut performing with The Roots on what promises to be a seismic, first-ever comedy set of this magnitude," a news release said.

The festival will also include live podcast recordings featuring Charlamagne Tha God, "Off The Record with DJ Akademiks," "Don't Call Me White Girl," "Questlove Supreme" and more.

The Roots Picnic launched in 2007.

The full lineup

Diddy w/ The Roots

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Lil Uzi Vert

Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots

Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros

Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve

Ari Lennox

Lucky Daye

City Girls

Maverick City

Syd

Glorilla

DJ Drama

Uncle Waffles

Saucy Santana

DVSN

Kindred The Family Soul

Spinall

State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)

Little Brother

Yussef Dayes Experience

Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary

Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence

Symba

Fridayy

Mike Phillips

Rocky

Dappa

Akin Inaj & Inutech

Podcasts