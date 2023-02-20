Roots Picnic: Lauryn Hill, Diddy to headline Philly festival
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Roots Picnic is returning to The Mann in Fairmont Park this summer. Diddy with the Roots will headline the June 3-4 festival with Ms. Lauryn Hill as the co-headliner, The Roots and Live Nation Urban said Monday.
Hill will perform her album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert will be among several artists from Philadelphia to perform at the festival.
Dave Chappelle and The Roots will kick off the festival this year on June 2 with a comedy show and concert at Wells Fargo Center.
"Chappelle will make his "Roots Picnic" debut performing with The Roots on what promises to be a seismic, first-ever comedy set of this magnitude," a news release said.
The festival will also include live podcast recordings featuring Charlamagne Tha God, "Off The Record with DJ Akademiks," "Don't Call Me White Girl," "Questlove Supreme" and more.
The Roots Picnic launched in 2007.
The full lineup
- Diddy w/ The Roots
- Ms. Lauryn Hill
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Dave Chappelle w/ The Roots
- Soulquarians Set featuring Roy Ayers & The Isley Bros
- Black Thought Live Mixtape featuring Busta Rhymes & Eve
- Ari Lennox
- Lucky Daye
- City Girls
- Maverick City
- Syd
- Glorilla
- DJ Drama
- Uncle Waffles
- Saucy Santana
- DVSN
- Kindred The Family Soul
- Spinall
- State Property Reunion (Freeway, Beanie Siegel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk, Oschino & Sparks)
- Little Brother
- Yussef Dayes Experience
- Adam Blackstone w/ Coco Jones & Mary Mary
- Baller Alert Presents Go Go: Backyard Band vs Rare Essence
- Symba
- Fridayy
- Mike Phillips
- Rocky
- Dappa
- Akin Inaj & Inutech
Podcasts
- Charlamagne Tha God
- Off The Record with DJ Akademiks
- Don't Call Me White Girl
- Lip Service with Angela Yee
- Questlove Supreme
- People's Party with Talib Kweli
- Pour Minds
- Trap Nerds
- The Office XIV
- Love + Grit
