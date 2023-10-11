Philadelphia City Council revives proposal for Roosevelt Boulevard subway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Roosevelt Boulevard has been a problem for drivers and a peril for pedestrians for years.

Now, advocates are dusting off a century-old proposal: building a subway line under the Boulevard.

There would be an extension of the Broad Street Line subway from Erie Station up along the Boulevard all the way to Neshaminy.

But a lot has to happen before shovels hit the ground.

The idea for the Roosevelt Boulevard subway started all the way back in 1913. It's resurfaced now and again over the last century. But on Wednesday, city council took another hard look at the ambitious proposal, which is by no means guaranteed to happen.

"For many, especially our city's most vulnerable, going to and from the Northeast is just as hard as it is going to the moon," Councilmember Mike Driscoll said.

Backers of the project said people in the Northeast are limited to cars and buses and are disconnected from the rest of the city.

"Say you wanted to get to Center City. How long would that take you? Well from where I live, it takes me about an hour and a half," said William Conroy, who lives in Northeast Philadelphia.

"They unequivocally said that they wanted the subway done, that they've been waiting for decades and they want to be connected to the rest of the region," Jay Arzu said.

Arzu, a University of Pennsylvania student who has spearheaded the revival of the plan, said a subway will also help get cars off the infamously dangerous Boulevard, cut carbon emissions and create jobs. But a project like this isn't without its challenges – particularly cost.

"While updated cost estimates will not be available for several months, it is certain that the engineering and planning costs alone, will be more than the city's annual budget for transportation," Christopher Puchalsky, of the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability, said.

SEPTA officials are conducting a study, but also note they're up against a $240 million revenue shortfall next July. City officials brought up disruptions to the Boulevard during construction and said it's no quick fix.

"The environmental impact statement phase alone, taking a median time of over four years to complete, according to the council . And that's just the first stage," Puchalsky said.

But supporters believe this is the moment for this century-old plan to cross the finish line.

"The time is now to bring our communities closer together," Arzu said.

Arzu said right now there is a lot of federal money available through the infrastructure law – and Inflation Reduction Act to fund the project.

Multiple state lawmakers also testified Wednesday, pledging to push for state funding for a subway.

Driscoll said he believes SEPTA's study will be finished by December or January.