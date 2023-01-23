Roosevelt Boulevard: Philly to receive federal money to make road safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Roosevelt Boulevard is one of the most dangerous roads in Philadelphia.

Now, the city is getting millions of dollars to use in an effort to save lives on the road sometimes referred to as "the Boulevard."

In seven years, 75 people have been killed on Roosevelt Boulevard. Slightly less than half of them — people on foot — trying to navigate crossing 12 lanes.

"The boulevard comes at you in so many different ways so quickly, it confuses people," Mike Carroll, the Deputy Managing Director for Transportation for the city of Philadelphia, said. "And so some of the decision making people make while they're behind the wheel or trying to get across it, they reflect that confusion. That's why a lot of tragedies occur."

Federal money totaling $78 million will fund short term fixes. That includes retiming traffic signals, new median barriers, new access to businesses and reconfigured bus lanes.

Leroy Fisher, of Hunting Park United, worries about the scores of kids in his organization who cross the Boulevard daily.

"Changing the way that people cross 12 lanes of traffic, we have to take charge of that," Fisher said. "This investment will go a long way."

Reimagining this 12-mile long artery is nothing new.

There have been calls to construct a subway line, money is the roadblock on that project.

There are also designs showing an underground expressway, which is estimated to cost $11 billion.

Among the most immediate fixes — those crossovers — a confusing installation of cattle-shoot ingress and egress — along the Boulevard.

"Some of the crossovers work pretty well, but they are somewhat notorious, so they are notorious for a reason," Carrol said. "I couldn't tell you it's the most dangerous type of facility, but it certainly has got our attention."