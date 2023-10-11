Philadelphia police: teens stole car, crashed it on Roosevelt Boulevard

Philadelphia police: stolen car involved in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Philadelphia police: stolen car involved in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Philadelphia police: stolen car involved in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two teens stole a car and then crashed it on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Summerdale section of Northeast Philadelphia, police say.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes.

Police arrived on the scene and found a Nissan with a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy inside.

After hearing the vehicle was reported stolen, police followed the car before it crashed into a pole and tree near Summerdale Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police believe the car was stolen around 1:45 a.m. when a man was carjacked on the 2000 block of Levick Street in Oxford Circle.

A man told police that two males approached him and punched him in the face, causing him to fall down. Then the men took his vehicle.

The owner had a minor cut to the back of his head.

No charges had been filed late Wednesday morning.

The boys were taken to Einstein Medical Center and their injuries were not life threatening.