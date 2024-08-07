Man dies after being shot in chest, crashing car on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia, police say

Kevin Hart adds second tour date in Philadelphia; Aqua hearing on water bills set | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has died after he was shot in the chest and crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting and crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the city's Hunting Park neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting near West Roosevelt Boulevard and Old York Road.

According to police, a man in his late 30s was found in the driver's seat of a silver Honda CR-V with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Police said the man was driving north on the boulevard when he crashed his Honda into the median and another car.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management said the police investigation closed all lanes on U.S. Route 1 between Broad Street and North 9th Street.

Police said no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

It's unclear at this time where when and where the man was shot.

The police department said anyone with information should contact its homicide detectives at 215-686-3334 or submit a tip by calling or texting its tip line at 215-686-8477. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in Philadelphia comes with a $20,000 reward.

The investigation is ongoing.