13,000 families find comfort in Ronald McDonald House family rooms at South Jersey hospitals

Many people know that Ronald McDonald Houses provide space for families to live while managing treatments, but what some might not know is that there are family rooms located right inside the hospitals.

Lauren Poulson is a first-time mom to baby Charlotte.

"Charlotte was born at 22 weeks and 6 days due to my water breaking early," Poulson said.

Since an emergency C-section in late August, Charlotte has spent her days in the NICU.

When CBS News Philadelphia spoke to Charlotte's parents in September, they were at Virtua Voorhees Hospital.

"It's not how I pictured it, but I love her so, so much and look forward to seeing her every single day," Poulson said.

As Charlotte grows stronger, Lauren and dad Dan Krut want to stay close. On the NICU floor, they utilize the "Ronald McDonald House Family Room."

It's a space set up with a kitchen, a little library and comfy chairs for families to take a moment away from the sounds of the hospital. Usually, Lauren and Dan use this time to sit and look at photos of their daughter.

"Charlotte is described by everyone she meets as super feisty. She definitely has some sauce to her," Poulson said with a laugh and smile.

The room at Virtua Voorhees opened in 2011 and is one of eleven total Ronald McDonald House family rooms across nine different South Jersey hospitals.

"Usually every day, right around 5 o'clock, we have to leave Charlotte's room so that she can have little procedures done and we come to this space," Poulson said.

Over the years, families have left little mementos behind, like a scrapbook, to let others know they're not alone. Ronald McDonald House Southern New Jersey estimates some 13,000 families — like baby Charlotte's — have used these spaces.

"Sometimes we get to see other families who are going through similar things. So, like little conversations could happen of just building those connections and it helps you not feel so alone," Poulson said.

