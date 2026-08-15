After locker room break-in, Philadelphia high school football team makes do without running water, restrooms

The Roman Catholic High School football program is being forced to make do with no restrooms or running water at practice this summer.

Thieves broke into the facilities at their practice field near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and caused as much as tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the bathrooms, ice maker, water fountain, light fixtures and more. They ripped out pipes and left sinks sitting on the floor.

"They found anything that was copper, and they made out with it," Erick Woods, an assistant principal, said.

"We have well over 100 kids out here, and coaches," head coach Rick Prete said. "A lot of people are having to make a lot of sacrifices for us to have basic necessities like water and whatever else we need."

Parents and the school community have been helping these young men have as normal a start to their season as possible.

After all, they're the reigning state champs.

"We are just trying to do everything we can to support the football program, even through the challenges," Woods said.

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The team has ice and drinks being delivered, and a port-a-potty is on the way, he added.

Officials with the football program say the break-in is a nuisance that raises questions about whether there's a better place for the team to train.

"We are a program that does more with less," Woods said. "We would like a great field, we would like great facilities, great amenities. But we face the challenges, and we keep moving."

The school is nearing the end of a six-year lease agreement with the city for use of the practice field.

The thefts and vandalism are a distraction.

"It's unfortunate that our kids have to go through that," Prete said. "But we are blessed to have good people helping us."

It would take a major investment to get a field of their own.

"The vision is one day to have a Roman Catholic football field, somewhere here in the city where our kids can come and be proud of taking the field, and somewhere they can call home," Woods said.

At this time, there are no firm plans for their own field.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.