Family pleading for justice after fatal North Philly hit-and-run

Family searching for "answers" after loved one died in North Philly hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A North Philadelphia family is pleading for justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run. Police say the driver responsible also hit several other vehicles at different locations.

Police say the first of three hit-and-runs happened right at Rivers Casino. The third hit-and-run was deadly.

"We need answers," Le-Naya White, the victim's sister, said.

White wiped away tears as she thought about her brother, 22-year-old Roland White. Surveillance video shows him crossing Broad Street near Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. Monday when a speeding car hit him.

The driver left him for dead.

"I'm hurt," Le-Naya White said. "I'm confused because why would you do this to somebody?"

Police later found the car, a blue Ford Mustang, abandoned at Broad Street and Indiana Avenue with a cracked windshield.

The driver was nowhere to be found. Police are now working to track down details about who owns the car.

Surveillance video shows a Ford Mustang speeding on Broad St. and Lehigh Ave., before hitting and killing a pedestrian. Bystanders ran over to help. @PhillyPolice are searching for the female driver, who they say also hit a bicyclist, scooter operator and 3 cars the same night. pic.twitter.com/fIprsjtDZV — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) December 27, 2022

"You seen the car," Wanda Johnson, the victim's grandmother, said. "She knows she hit somebody. You know you hit somebody."

Earlier that same night, police say the driver hit three cars and a man on a scooter on Sugarhouse Drive near Rivers Casino.

Police say she then hit a bicyclist at Broad and Spring Garden Streets. The bicyclist and scooter operator survived.

"She started from Sugarhouse, so somebody seen her," Wanda Johnson said. "So y'all please find out who killed my grandson."

According to family members, Roland White was just getting ready to start a new job handling baggage at Philadelphia International Airport. He was walking home from a friend's house when he was hit and killed.

"It's too many people of color just losing their lives," Le-Naya White said.

Loved ones have this message for the driver.

"To the lady that hit my brother, please just turn yourself in," Le-Naya White said. "You can't live with that guilt. You took somebody's life. You took somebody's family. You took somebody's son, somebody's brother."

The family is planning a vigil at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the scene of the crash.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the driver, police want you to give them a call.