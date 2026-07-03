For 60 years, Roger Gordon has influenced generations of baseball players in Philadelphia. He's still going.

Roger Gordon has been coaching baseball since he was 14 years old. Sixty years later, the Philadelphia native is still molding the next generation of baseball players in the city.

"The Mt. Airy Eagles, 1966, I love it," Gordon said. "John Chaney's son was on that team. I had to be driven to the games and I was the coach. There was no one else to do it."

The 74-year-old Gordon fondly remembers the glory days of the game growing up in the inner city.

"Every playground represented a certain neighborhood," Gordon said, "and you'd hear the name Fishtown, Torresdale. You'd know who the coach was, all vying to get to the playoffs and play for the city championship."

Roxborough Rebels coach Matt Rizzo remembers winning a championship with Gordon when he was 14.

"Roger Gordon is a legend. Elmwood Park travel team was what every Southwest Philadelphia baseball player wanted to be," Rizzo said. "Roger was larger than life. Still is. So charismatic, such a great leader."

Gordon's influence reaches across states. He coached at Princeton High School while he attended Princeton University in New Jersey and still coached in Philadelphia after he became an appointed judge.

"I was accused of having a uniform underneath my robe when I was on the bench because we could get out and get to games," Gordon said.

Gordon is now an assistant coach for the Rebels' travel team, coaching under his former player, Rizzo, and the Springside Chestnut Hill Academy.

"I needed Roger because everything I learned from being a kid came from him," Rizzo said. "He's the first one to stay with you after practice to help you when you're struggling. He's the most patient person I've ever met. He also could be hard on you. He's my second father."

Gordon has been coaching baseball for 60 years, touching on different generations of players.

"Parents of all these teams have always accused me, saying I have much more fun than the kids ever do," Gordon said. "I had a boy who wasn't hitting the ball very well. And we got to the side and worked on it, and he hit the ball so hard, and the look on his face, and he can't wait to play in our game. The kids get criticized all the time for not playing well enough, but where are the teachers who teach them how to get better? You're not going to have your best game every time you go out there. What do you do about approaching anything in your life that will not be easy and have a goal to be better?"

While the 2026 MLB All-Star Game is coming to Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love has long had Roger Gordon as its own All-Star.

If you know of an athlete or coach that you want to see on Hometown Hustle, you can email Krystle Rich at hometownhustle@cbs.com.