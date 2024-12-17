2 Northeast Philadelphia correctional officers arrested for contraband smuggling schemes, DA's office says

Two prison officers were arrested Tuesday in connection with two contraband smuggling schemes, District Attorney Larry Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force members and Philadelphia Department of Prisons Commissioner Michael Resnick announced.

Roderick Price, 41, and Christina Ingram, 23, both correctional officers of Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, will be charged with corrupt organization, criminal conspiracy, dealing in illegal proceeds, possession with intent to deliver and additional related charges according to the release from Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

"Price and Ingram are accused of working with civilians to smuggle cell phones and Suboxone, a medicine used to treat people suffering from opioid use disorder, into the facility," the release said.

Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Price was arrested at his home, and Ingram was arrested at CFCF earlier Tuesday. The release said Price has been a corrections officer since 2006 and Ingram has been employed since 2023.

Investigators said Price and Ingram didn't work together and the arrests follow a multi-agency investigation connected to a separate Gun Violence Task Force investigation.

"Thanks to the Gun Violence Task Force, in partnership with the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, the Philadelphia Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Explosives, and Firearms, and the Pennsylvania State Police, these two corrections officers will be held accountable for violating their oaths and for helping fuel a market for narcotics and other contraband within CFCF," Krasner said in the release. "My office always strives to pursue equal justice, regardless of whether or not the defendant wears a badge. We will appropriately prosecute these defendants."