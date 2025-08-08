Body found in Northeast Philadelphia apartment building as crews investigate fire

Police are investigating a homicide at a Northeast Philadelphia apartment building after a body was found Friday morning, authorities say.

A fire broke out at the building on the 7300 block of Rockwell Avenue, just off Cottman Avenue, around 6 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

While crews were evacuating residents, they found the body, police said. The fire was placed under control around 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is being treated as suspicious.

We're working to obtain more information on the cause of the fire and how the person died.