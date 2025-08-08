Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found in Northeast Philadelphia apartment building as crews investigate fire

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Body found after authorities investigate fire at Philadelphia apartment building
Body found after authorities investigate fire at Philadelphia apartment building 00:16

Police are investigating a homicide at a Northeast Philadelphia apartment building after a body was found Friday morning, authorities say.

A fire broke out at the building on the 7300 block of Rockwell Avenue, just off Cottman Avenue, around 6 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department said.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-250808-frame-352152.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

While crews were evacuating residents, they found the body, police said. The fire was placed under control around 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and is being treated as suspicious.

We're working to obtain more information on the cause of the fire and how the person died.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue