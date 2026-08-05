Delaware man arrested for fatal road rage shooting in Newark, state police say

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he fatally shot another man during a road rage incident in Newark this week.

William Simpler Jr., 28, of Saint Georges, is facing charges for the shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Delaware State Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Salem Church Road and Old Baltimore Pike. At the scene, they found 46-year-old Jason Paoletti, of Bear, lying in the road with a gunshot wound. Paoletti was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to police.

Before the shooting, Paoletti was riding a motorcycle behind a Hyundai Elantra. At a red light, Paoletti pulled his motorcycle in front of the car, and the driver of the car then pulled up along the bike's left side, police said. Paoletti and the people inside the Hyundai then got into a verbal altercation before Paoletti got off his bike and reached into a saddlebag, police said.

Simpler, who was a passenger in the Hyundai, then shot Paoletti. The car then fled the scene, police said.

Simpler was arrested at his home without incident, according to police.

TNT Sports Cards & Collectables posted on Facebook that Paoletti "was a staple in the building of TNT sports cards." The store is planning a vigil for him at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the car wash near the store on Old Baltimore Pike.