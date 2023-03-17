Rita's free water ice giveaway to kick off spring is back

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Springtime is almost here and with that, comes free water ice.

Rita's Italian Ice is offering its annual "Free Ice Day" to celebrate the first day of spring, which falls on Monday, March 20.

Rita's First Day of Spring FREE Ice Giveaway is back for everyone on March 20th with a secret NEW Ice flavor launching! We can BEARLY contain our excitement... 🥳👀 pic.twitter.com/R9A3i4fcfK — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) March 13, 2023

"Our favorite flavor?" the company wrote on social media. "FREE! Rita's First Day of Spring FREE Ice Giveaway is back for everyone on March 20th with a secret NEW Ice flavor launching! We can BEARLY contain our excitement..."

Another thing. Rita's tweeted that no app is needed to get a free water ice.

Rita's even teased a new flavor launching this spring.

Rita's has been annually giving a free water ice away for more than 30 years.

You can find a Rita's location near you on the company's website.