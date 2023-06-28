Ridley Township suffers storm damage as severe weather tore through the area

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa (CBS) -- There is damage all over Ridley Township. The storm knocked down trees, damaged cars and homes.

At the intersection of Taylor and Lukens Avenues, the wind was strong enough to knock a tree onto a pickup truck.

While some residents are dealing with property damage, others are dealing with a power outage.

Bryan Glusac and his family have been without power for almost 24 hours.

"Woke up this morning, 3.5 inches of water in my basement because the sump pumps aren't running because the electric's out," Glusac said.

The married father of three says the storm knocked a tree down onto the power lines near his home on Essex Avenue, possibly starting this fire in his neighbor's backyard.

He hasn't had any electricity since.

"It's starting to get warm now. Humidity coming back, so probably hotel tonight unless PECO shows up and gets us back and running soon," Glusac said.

PECO says Monday's storm knocked out power to 92,000 customers across the region.

By Tuesday today, most customers had their power back. But Glusac is still waiting.

"This side of the street has their power. So it's kind of frustrating when you wake up and see all the lights on in everybody's house and ours are out, " Glusac said.

Down the street, the storm knocked a tree down onto somebody's house.

A tarp is now covering the hole in the roof.

"I heard the tree come down there, branch hit my neighbor's car right there. It's pretty crazy. I don't know. It's nuts," Josh Milbert, of Ridley Township, said.

As for Glusac, he's renting a generator until his power comes back on.

"Pretty significant inconvenience for us because that's our bedroom. Our basement is my wife and I's bedroom. We have to move to a different part of the house to sleep," Glusac said.

PECO says it's working to restore power as soon as possible.