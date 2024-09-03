Teen charged with attempted murder in shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall

San Francisco DA announces charges against teen suspect in shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall San Francisco DA announces charges against teen suspect in shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall 11:26

A teen arrested in connection with the shooting and attempted robbery of San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall Saturday has been charged with attempted murder and other charges, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Tuesday evening.

The 17-year-old from Tracy is charged with attempted murder, including allegations of personal discharge of a firearm and personal and intentional discharge of that firearm, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted second-degree robbery.

SF DA Brooke Jenkins KPIX

The charges will be filed in juvenile court, Jenkins noted, though police are continuing to investigate the case, including aspects of the teen's background that could change the disposition of the charge that would lead to the teen's case to be transferred to adult court.

"What I indicated in 2022 is that there are five crime types for 16 and 17-year-olds, for which we would consider potentially seeking to transfer them to adult court," Jenkins said. "Attempted murder is one of those charges. And so again, it was for consideration."

San Francisco police at the scene of a shooting that wounded 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall on Aug. 31, 2024. KPIX

The shooting of the 49ers rookie in the middle of the afternoon in San Francisco's busiest shopping district became national news Saturday.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the 23-year-old Pearsall was walking about a block from Union Square at around 3:30 p.m. local time when the armed suspect approached and attempted to rob him, prompting a physical altercation.

"The struggle between Mr. Pearsall and the suspect ensued, and gunfire from the suspect's gun struck both Mr. Pearsall and the subject," Scott said.

Police said the suspect was caught trying to run from the scene. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.

Cellphone footage obtained by CBS News Bay Area showed that, after the shooting, first responders carefully walked Pearsall to an ambulance. The 49ers said he was shot in the chest. Pearsall's mother said on social media that a single bullet entered through the right side of his chest and exited out of his back, missing vital organs.

Earlier Tuesday, 49ers general manager John Lynch said he was confident the team's number one draft pick would contribute this season at some point, but he will need time to recover even though he is doing "remarkably well."

"Ultimately decided the best thing for Ricky was to have a little time. He's going to need that time physically. He's going to need that time emotionally, mentally, and we made that decision," said Lynch. "When we drafted Ricky, we did it for the long term, and Ricky's going to be a fantastic player here."

Lynch told reporters it was "by the grace of God" that Pearsall was back with the team less than 72 hours after the shooting.

"Was able to be down at the hospital and if I heard from one person I heard from so many down there, it was nothing short of miraculous he came out of this as good as he did," said Lynch. "On behalf of Ricky and his family, I talked with Ricky this morning, he just wants to express and the team wants to express our gratitude to a variety of people, number one, the San Francisco Police Department. They were incredible in their response, they were incredible at the hospital."

Jenkins said that the teen was expected to be arraigned on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Youth Guidance Center in San Francisco.

"At this time, because we are dealing with the minor, there is very little that I can share beyond what I have just said with respect to the charges and with respect to how things will move forward," the district attorney added.