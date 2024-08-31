San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall shot during attempted robbery

First Alert Weather Saturday night forecast 8-31-24 First Alert Weather Saturday night forecast 8-31-24 03:30

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot and seriously wounded Saturday afternoon during an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco, his team said. Authorities announced that a suspect is in custody.

In a statement, San Francisco police said that officers responded to a report of a shooting about a block from Union Square a little after 3:30 p.m. local time, where they found two males with injuries, one of whom was Pearsal. Both were transported to area hospitals.

In their preliminary investigation, officers learned that the suspect attempted to rob Pearsal, prompting a "physical altercation" in which both the suspect and Pearsal were injured.

Police did not say if a firearm was recovered from the scene.

In their own statement, the 49ers said that Pearsall was in "serious but stable condition" after sustaining a "bullet wound to the chest."

The suspect, who was not named, is in custody and is expected to face charges, police said.

Ricky Pearsall of Florida participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Police did not elaborate on the exact nature of the injuries sustained by Pearsall and the suspect, or their conditions.

In a separate social media post Saturday evening, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that Pearsall had been shot during an attempted robbery, and that the suspect was arrested at the scene.

"We will provide more updates, including on his condition, as I receive them," Breed wrote.

CBS News has reached out to the the Niners and Pearsall's representatives for comment.

The 23-year-old Pearsall was selected by the Niners in April as the 31st overall pick out of Florida.