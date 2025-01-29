Watch CBS News
Double murder of Pennsylvania couple linked to Border Patrol shooting in Vermont, state police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

The double murder of a Delaware County couple in December 2022 has been linked to the fatal shooting of Border Patrol Agent David "Chris" Maland in Vermont, the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Richard and Rita Zajko were shot and killed inside their home in Chester Heights on New Year's Eve 2022.

09vo-chester-heights-homicide-frame-1481.png
Richard and Rita Zajko. CBS News Philadelphia.

On Jan. 25, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent was killed in the line of duty near a Canadian border crossing in Northern Vermont after a traffic stop, PSP said in the release. The agent was later identified as Maland of Blue Earth, Minnesota.

david-chris-maland.jpg
David Chris Maland Associated Press

PSP authorities said a car that was part of the investigation of the Vermont shooting was later linked back to Teresa Youngblut and Felix Baukholt as occupants of the car. Youngblut was a passenger in a car with a German national, later identified as Baukholt, when U.S. Customs and Border Patrol stopped them for an immigration inspection, CBS Minnesota reported.

Baukholt was killed during the shooting with federal agents, and Youngblut was arrested, according to the release from PSP.

It's been revealed in the investigation that the firearm used in the fatal shooting in Vermont was bought by a person of interest in the double murder of Richard and Rita Zajko, PSP said. There has been no arrest in the deaths of Richard and Rita.

Anyone who has information about these investigations is urged to call PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or send a tip online. People can also call their local Pennsylvania State Police Station, Criminal Investigation Unit.

Taleisha Newbill

