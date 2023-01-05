Deaths of Delco couple found inside home ruled double homicide

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) -- The deaths of a couple found inside their home in Chester Heights has been ruled as a double homicide, police said Thursday. Richard Zajko, 72, and Rita Zajko, 69, were both found dead Monday inside their home on Highland Drive.

Pennsylvania State Police and others authorities are investigating the incident.

If you have any information about their deaths, you're asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop K, Media at 484-840-1000 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.