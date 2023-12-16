"Ricardo" the bull recovering at animal sanctuary after escaping onto Newark, NJ train tracks

"Ricardo" the bull recovering at animal sanctuary in Sussex County, New Jersey

"Ricardo" the bull recovering at animal sanctuary in Sussex County, New Jersey

"Ricardo" the bull recovering at animal sanctuary in Sussex County, New Jersey

WANTAGE, N.J. (CBS) -- "Ricardo" the bull is resting at a New Jersey animal sanctuary after being captured from the train tracks at Newark Penn Station on Thursday.

The Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Sussex County posted a video of the sleepy-eyed bull waking up from tranquilizer. The sanctuary says it named the bull Ricardo.

READ MORE: Bull captured after delaying NJ Transit service at Newark Penn Station

During Thursday's bull chase, commuters watched in disbelief as sanctuary workers and police collaborated to successfully and safely corral the animal.

Many of those at the scene used cellphone cameras to capture the bizarre incident.

Skylands Animal Sanctuary

While the incident unfolded, trains experienced up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, according to a post on X by NJ Transit.

The bull left Newark Penn Station, heading south, and more than two miles mostly by rail to Frelinghuysen Avenue in Newark's Weequahic neighborhood.

The sanctuary said the bull has been seen by a veterinarian.

According to its website, Skylands rescues, rehabilitates and cares for farm animals that have escaped slaughter. The sanctuary says it provides 232 acres of pastures for over 400 farmed animals while advocating for animal welfare issues.