Pennsylvania borough still considering hiring new police chief under investigation

A suspended Delaware County police corporal is still in the running for the chief of one of the county borough's police departments despite being under criminal investigation.

The local Fraternal Order of Police is objecting to hiring Chester police officer Rhaheem Blanden as chief of the Collingdale Police Department. Blanden is a corporal detective for the major crimes unit at the Chester Police Department.

Two weeks ago, a council meeting ended abruptly with tempers flaring over efforts to take a vote to appoint Blanden. The council will meet again at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sources confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia that Blanden remains up for consideration for the job.

"Message is I still can't believe they're going to go forward with this hiring," Chris Eiserman, the president of the FOP Lodge 27, said. "It's unconscionable. We're going to be out there supporting our members in Collingdale and letting residents and Collingdale Borough Council know it's not right they want to hire someone under active investigation."

Eiserman said Blanden is also on administrative leave from his job with Chester.

CBS News Philadelphia repeatedly reached out to Collingdale Council President Ryan Hastings and has not heard back. We also texted Blanded. He did not respond.