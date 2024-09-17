After outcry, Collingdale council ends meeting without voting for controversial police chief

Collingdale council ends meeting early after heated debate over possible police chief

Collingdale council ends meeting early after heated debate over possible police chief

Collingdale council ends meeting early after heated debate over possible police chief

Collingdale residents fired up over the possible appointment of a Chester police officer to be the borough's chief of police packed the borough's community center for a meeting Tuesday night.

The Fraternal Order of Police says Corporal Rhaheem Blanden is on administrative leave from his job in Chester, and Delaware County prosecutors confirmed he is the target of an active criminal investigation.

During public comment at the borough council meeting, the council president would not give FOP or union representatives permission to speak. Union representatives spoke out against hiring Blanden anyway.

"I cannot believe the behavior from this … council even thinking about a guy like that," Shawn Dougherty, from Teamsters 107, said.

Blanden also showed up to the meeting and said he has had interviews for the job.

"I believe they are making me the focal point, but beyond this, it's really about, I guess, the council members and the chief of police," Blanden said.

Blanden was not welcomed by the community, and the meeting turned tense.

Eventually, the meeting was postponed.

The mayor called the postponement a victory.

"There is no way we ever ever should even think about hiring someone who is under investigation," Mayor Donna Mateo-Spadea said.

FOP Lodge 47 President Chris Eiserman said he believes the borough council should hit pause.

"I'm happy the meeting got postponed, this gentleman will not be the police chief for at least another 30 days," Eiserman said.

Even though the meeting ended early, some who attended Tuesday said they will show up to the next one. The future of the police department is unclear.