Controversy brewing in Collingdale, Pennsylvania, over potential plan to hire new police chief under investigation

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) -- A controversy is brewing in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. Some police officers in the Delaware County neighborhood are angry about a possible plan to hire a new police chief.

The Fraternal Order of Police said an applicant for that job is a Chester police corporal, and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said that man is under criminal investigation.

But on Tuesday night, it's unclear why – and the officer is not commenting about that.

A meeting of Collingdale Borough Council is expected to be a hot one Tuesday night. The meeting started at 7:30 p.m.

The Delaware County FOP is calling foul over the possible appointment of Chester Police Corporal Rhaheem Blanden, whom prosecutors confirm is the target of an active criminal investigation.

Blanden is also on administrative leave from his job with Chester, according to FOP President Chris Eiserman.

"The candidate they want to hire for the police chief, Rhaheem Blanden, is under criminal investigation by the Delaware County District Attorney's Office and we don't think he should be in a position of authority, like a chief of police," Eiserman said.

CBS News Philadelphia left messages for council members about the vote.

In a statement, the Council President Ryan Hastings wrote in part: "We adhere to all federal, state, and local laws regarding employment and strive to create a diverse and inclusive workforce that reflects the community we serve. The selection process for the chief of police will be conducted fairly and impartially."

When asked if Blanden would be the candidate voted on, CBS Philadelphia didn't hear back. Sources said Blanden, to their knowledge, was one of the only applicants for the job.

When asked if he wanted the job in Collingdale, Blanden said he does and has 20 years of experience, a master's degree and other training.

"I don't know what's going to happen tonight," Blanden said. "I think he just made that assumption, Mr. Eiserman, assumed that it was me because my name has been talked about for the last four years, five years for that position."

Eiserman said he believes borough council should hit pause.

"When you're hiring somebody of this nature that's under investigation, we think it's prudent for them to stop, wait, let the investigation play out," Eiserman said. "Let's see what the DA's office does and if they clear him and don't bring charges and they want to hire him then, go ahead and do it. We'd have no objection."

The vote to hire a new chief of police comes at the very end of the council's new business. It's agenda No. 23 and says it's a motion to hire the chief of police for Collingdale subject to finalization of the employment contract by the solicitor.