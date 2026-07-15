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US 250th Anniversary

Four small words, one lasting legacy. How a Pennsylvania minister helped put "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency.

By Tom Gardiner

/ CBS Philadelphia

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The grave of Rev. Mark Watkinson sits inside Pemberton Baptist Cemetery in Pemberton, New Jersey. 

There, along with his headstone, you'll find a sign of his legacy. 

Watkinson, a Baptist minister from Pennsylvania, wrote a letter in 1861 to the Treasury Department. He asked the Secretary to recognize "Almighty God in some form on our United States coins." 

Rev. Watkinson suggested "God-Liberty-Law." Treasury Secretary Salmon P. Chase selected the words, "In God We Trust." 

That phrase was placed on the two-cent piece in 1864, and to this day appears on all U.S. coins and paper currency.

Rev. Watkinson died in 1877, but his advocacy for a religious motto lives on.

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