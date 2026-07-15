Four small words, one lasting legacy. How a Pennsylvania minister helped put "In God We Trust" on U.S. currency.
The grave of Rev. Mark Watkinson sits inside Pemberton Baptist Cemetery in Pemberton, New Jersey.
There, along with his headstone, you'll find a sign of his legacy.
Watkinson, a Baptist minister from Pennsylvania, wrote a letter in 1861 to the Treasury Department. He asked the Secretary to recognize "Almighty God in some form on our United States coins."
Rev. Watkinson suggested "God-Liberty-Law." Treasury Secretary Salmon P. Chase selected the words, "In God We Trust."
That phrase was placed on the two-cent piece in 1864, and to this day appears on all U.S. coins and paper currency.
Rev. Watkinson died in 1877, but his advocacy for a religious motto lives on.