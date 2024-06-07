Restaurants and shops in downtown Kennett Square ready to welcome summer visitors

Downtown Kennett Square businesses ready to welcome visitors for summer

Downtown Kennett Square businesses ready to welcome visitors for summer

Downtown Kennett Square businesses ready to welcome visitors for summer

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) – Just three miles from Longwood Gardens sits a thriving downtown with dozens of businesses that are ready to welcome visitors for the summer.

"Kennett Square is a great town," Daniel Embree, executive director of Kennett Collaborative, said. "It's a lot of fun. There's always something to do. We have great shops, great restaurants."

One of the most popular restaurants on State Street is Sweet Amelia's, known for its vegetarian dishes and a menu that changes every month.

"Part of what makes our food great is working with local, high-quality farmers, kind of sourcing the best ingredients to start with and then carrying it through to the plate," Zack Hathaway, co-owner and chef at Sweet Amelia's, said.

For dessert, check out La Michoacana Homemade Ice Cream, where 36 flavors are served daily.

"Subtropical flavors like mamey, mango, custard apple, that are hard to find in other places, so we have them here," said Noelia Scharon, co-owner of La Michoacana Homemade Ice Cream.

Another option to satisfy one's sweet tooth is Wanderlust Doughnuts, where the most popular flavor is Brown Butter Biscoff. There are even doughnuts made with bacon.

"It's a different experience from a lot of other doughnut shops because everything is fresh," Vincent Mignone, owner of Wanderlust Doughnuts, said.

On the topic of freshness, there's a whole refrigerator of fresh mushrooms across the street from the doughnut shop at a gift shop called The Mushroom Cap.

"We're the mushroom capital of the world, so we feature a lot of mushroom products," Kathi Lafferty, owner of The Mushroom Cap, said.

Another place to buy gifts is Square Pear Fine Art Gallery, featuring paintings, glass vases and a wide variety of greeting cards.

"Those are the unique things we have that you're not going to find anywhere else," Corien Siepelinga, co-owner of Square Pear Fine Art Gallery, said.