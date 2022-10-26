Reports: Eagles trade for Pro Bowler Robert Quinn
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are 6-0 heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they just made a blockbuster trade as they have acquired three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears.
In return, the Birds are sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Bears according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
Quinn had 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles last season with the Bears. He'll fill the void of Derek Barnett on the edge, who the Birds lost to a torn ACL earlier this season, and adds to an already deep roster of pass rushers: Brandon Graham, Hasson Reddick, and Josh Sweat.
NFL Network's Garafolo reports this trade won't cost the Birds a lot of money.
"The #Bears will be picking up most of the remaining salary for Robert Quinn, sources say. So this trade will cost the #Eagles draft capital but not a lot of money," Garafolo tweeted.
The Eagles host the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 30. Kick-off is at 1 p.m. on CBS3.
