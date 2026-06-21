66-year-old woman riding e-bike dies in crash in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, state police say

A 66-year-old woman who was riding an e-bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, died in a crash Saturday morning, state police said.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Coastal Highway, according to state police.

Delaware State Police said a GMC Sierra 2500 was heading southbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway, north of Savages Ditch Road, around 11:30 a.m.

The 66-year-old woman was riding the e-bike southbound at the same time in the designated bike lane, state police said.

State police said the 66-year-old then exited the bike lane and entered the southbound lanes of Coastal Highway, and was struck by the GMC.

The 66-year-old woman, who was from Potomac, Maryland, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, state police said.

The driver of the GMC, a 64-year-old man from Perryville, Maryland, was not injured, according to state police.

Coastal Highway was closed for roughly two hours as state police investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.