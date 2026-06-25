Fire burning at Trainer Refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania

A fire broke out Thursday afternoon at an oil refinery in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, along the Delaware River.

Residents are being asked to shelter in place due to smoke from the fire at the Trainer Refinery owned by Monroe Energy, on the 4100 block of Post Road.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

A tall plume of smoke can be seen from several miles away. There's no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

"The air quality is currently at a nuisance level and they are advising to shelter in place [within] a half-mile of the refinery. No evacuation is necessary at this time," Trainer Borough police said.

The borough of Marcus Hook is asking residents to avoid the area, but there are currently no calls for anyone to evacuate.

Towns across the river in New Jersey are currently not impacted by smoke, but are monitoring conditions.

"Winds are currently in our favor in Gloucester County, however conditions are subject to change," Gloucester County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story and will be updated.