Colonial reenactors endure heat wave in Philadelphia to mark America's 250th birthday: "It is a little toasty"

As Philadelphia celebrates the nation's 250th birthday, some of the people bringing history to life are feeling the effects of the historic heat wave more than most.

Musicians with the Colchester Continental Fife and Drum Corps performed the Star Spangled Banner and other songs at the Betsy Ross House on Friday morning in full colonial attire.

"It is a little toasty," drummer Wayne Seidel said. "There's about three or four layers underneath. It's soaking up all the sweat right now, and we're making the best of it."

The group traveled from Connecticut to walk in Philadelphia's Salute to America Parade, but it was canceled because of the extreme heat. So they spent the day performing for smaller crowds at historic sites throughout Old City.

"I'm happy that we are able to play in front of places like this and Independence Hall and all that to make up for not being able to march in the parade," drum major Heather Gracie said.

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With temperatures in the triple digits, the musicians took extra precautions to stay safe by drinking plenty of water and taking breaks between performances.

"It's like really hot," 11-year-old drummer Myra Seremet said. "A lot of people have to take a lot of water, so it's important to stay hydrated."

The extreme heat prompted some colonial interpreters to modify their traditional outfits. Bruce Wearda from the Sons of the American Revolution traveled from Bakersfield, California, to take part in the parade.

"I normally am a colonial soldier and I have the blue coat on, but it's really like 107 million degrees here in Philadelphia with the humidity," Wearda said. "So they said if you didn't want to wear your coat, you didn't have to."

Sophia Kaufman from the Daughters of the American Revolution said even the lighter clothing was uncomfortable.

"The skirt is nice because it's really airy and fun, but the top is very tight on your body, especially since it's laced in the back," Kaufman said. "So when you get all sweaty, it's very sticky to your body."

Visitors sought relief from the sweltering conditions, gathering in the shade while carrying fans and water bottles as they explored Philadelphia's historic district.

Despite the oppressive temperatures, Seidel said the opportunity to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday in the birthplace of American democracy made the trip worthwhile.

"It's really amazing to be here in Philadelphia for the semiquincentennial," Seidel said. "It means a lot to all of us."

The Colchester Continental Fife and Drum Corps plans to continue performing throughout the holiday weekend, including appearances at Fourth of July parades in Marple and Glenside on Saturday.