Rebuilding I-95: When temporary lanes may be able to reopen to traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The rebuilding of I-95 in Tacony is making progress.

The material that will fill the gap in the interstate is beginning to arrive at the collapse site. It's slow going for drivers as they are diverted off the northbound lanes of the highway.

Chopper 3 was over a caravan of trucks Thursday headed towards the construction site in Tacony and carrying a rock-like material that will be critical to building a new temporary bridge.

"Not a lot of the times that we get fast progress like this," Gianni Turner said.

Turner works in Tacony and appreciates the hustle happening at the construction site.

"I think it's great," Turner said. "I think it's cool that we're constantly updated and that we're seeing some progress in Philadelphia."

PennDOT says the final pieces of the southbound overpass are coming down as the walls on that temporary bridge are now going up.

"I consider this a transition day," PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said.

PennDOT is having the work livestreamed so the world can see that work is being done in real time. Still some remain skeptical.

"I don't feel like there's much work being done as of yet," Deanna Earle said. "They haven't even started they're like backfilling right?"

Earle is like so many others who commute to work in Tacony and wants to know just how long will it take to fully reopen I-95.

It's a question officials still have not answered. So CBS News Philadelphia pressed PennDOT Carrol on a timeline Thursday.

Petrillo: What do you say to drivers who are asking?

Carroll: I say we're building it as fast as we can, we're working 24/7. We've made tremendous progress thus far.

So we asked Rutgers Professor of Civil Engineering Doctor Husam Najm what he thinks is realistic.

"I would say, less than four weeks," he said.

Dr. Najm says some of the most time-consuming work will be framing out the retaining walls.

"Once you have that it becomes like a box and then you just fill it in layers," Najm said.

But he adds that given how many people rely on I-95, his option is a game changer.

"It's amazing really," Najm said.

Looking ahead, PennDOT says three temporary inner lanes will be constructed as crews build a permanent bridge around those lanes.

As work continues to rebuild I-95, businesses in the area are anxiously watching the progress. Many have been hit hard by the road closures around the construction site.

"It's been bad, it's been hurting. Customers are avoiding the area," Joe Notarianni said.

Multiple closures around the I-95 bridge collapse are pushing people away from businesses. And owners say the traffic is hurting everything from customers to deliveries and more.

"A lot of parts places won't come down here. I can't even get lunch ordered to me," Notarianni said. "I ordered lunch and they say they're not coming in the area."

Owner Notarianni with Pro-Tech Automotive says even daily errands are becoming harder.

Now the city is stepping in to help. Commerce Department officials say they've been going door to door in the area to find out what the needs are right now.

"Inform their customers on every platform that they have that they are open for business," Michelle Price, Office of Business Services – Department of Commerce, said. "If they are having problems getting deliveries, employees in, or customers, contact our office."

Those traffic issues have been a big one. And commerce officials say they've been working with Philadelphia police to make sure people can still gain access to businesses.

"We're constantly reiterating to the officers to let the local traffic through, the business people or people that live on the block," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Anthony Boyle said.

Commerce officials say they're also discussing plans on how to possibly help these neighborhood businesses financially, though nothing has been finalized.

"We're worrying about them having money for rent, things like that, so we are addressing it, compiling the information, and we're going to get on it," Price said.

If your business has been impacted by the I-95 closure, you can call the business hotline at 215-683-2100 or email at business@phila.gov.