Several local areas flooded due to storms this Sunday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several towns in the Philadelphia area have been hit with flooding this Sunday afternoon. One viewer captured several cars submerged as the rainstorm came through Wayne, Pennsylvania, near South Wayne avenue and Runnymede Avenue. He also captured some flooding, the next town over, in Devon along Old Eagle School road.

CBS Philadelphia meteorologists labelled today as a NEXT Weather Alert day early this morning with severe storms expected throughout the area. Our chief meteorologist Bill Kelly says It continues to be a very active afternoon with multiple Flash Flood Warnings as of 3:15 p.m, and the entire Delaware Valley under both a severe thunderstorm and Flood watch.

The flooding also shut down the eastbound lanes of I-76 around 12:30 p.m. between the King of Prussia and Gulph Mills exits. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews came out and cleared debris from the storm drains and got traffic moving along by 2pm.

More storms are expected later today.