Reading, Pennsylvania fire damages multiple buildings, destroys apartments

A large fire forced residents of a Reading, Pennsylvania, apartment building to evacuate overnight and damaged multiple other buildings.

Firefighters were called out to a four-story building at 5th and Washington streets just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, and quickly struck a second and third alarm for assistance fighting the flames.

"We had fire from front to back on multiple floors in multiple buildings," Deputy Reading Fire Chief Richard Kuhn said.

The fire is now considered under control. Around 6:30 a.m., crews had withdrawn some of their hoses and ladders.

Kuhn said one person was hurt with a possible burn injury. No other injuries had been reported.

Cell phone video showed flames shooting from the roof of one of the buildings.

A woman who lives next door said she was woken up by the sound of an explosion. After that, she started to feel the heat of the fire and her apartment began filling up with smoke. She was able to get firefighters' attention and they rushed upstairs to save her, but she had to leave her two dogs behind.

"I just started screaming, 'I'm on the fourth floor, please come help me,'" said Jeanette Ortiz.

Firefighters were able to save one of the dogs, but told Ortiz the other dog likely did not survive.

Residents of one of the buildings heard it may be condemned due to how extensive the damage is. One building, 117 N. 5th Street, is considered completely unstable at this point; two other buildings were being evaluated.

Alvernia University is helping residents by opening up its buildings to people who need to use the restroom or grab some coffee and food. The American Red Cross says at least 35 people have been evacuated.

We're working to learn if any other residents were still inside the buildings during the fire and needed to be rescued.

This is a developing story and will be updated.