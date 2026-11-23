A suspected swatting call prompted a precautionary lockdown at Radnor High School in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Monday, police sources said.

The alleged call prompted a large police presence outside the school.

Chopper 3 was overhead as the school's front entrance was blocked off with police tape. Several police vehicles were also seen outside the building.

Police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that there are no injuries and no gunshots were fired.

CBS News Philadelphia

In an update to the community, the school said:

"Police are responding to a reported threat at our high school, which, at this time, is considered unfounded. Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement is conducting a thorough search of the building. The school will remain in lockdown while police complete their search.

"All students and staff are safe. Please note that while the campus remains in lockdown, vehicles will not be permitted to enter the campus.

"We want to reiterate that everyone is safe. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."