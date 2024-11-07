Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania school district reports several students have received racist text messages

By Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

A Montgomery County school district is warning parents about racist text messages targeting students. In a letter sent to parents and guardians Thursday, Lower Merion School District Acting Superintendent Megan E. Shafer said at least six of their middle school students have reported receiving the racist text messages.

"The racist nature of these text messages is extremely disturbing, made even more so by the fact that children have been targeted," Shafer said. "While the source of these messages has not been determined, we want to unequivocally state that racist language is unacceptable in our schools and will not be tolerated."

Shafer did not say what the text messages said or when they were sent. It's also unclear who is sending the messages.

She says the incidents have been reported to Lower Merion Township police for further investigation.

There have been similar reports made in other states. 

Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates on this developing story. 

Stephanie Ballesteros

Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.