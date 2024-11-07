Pennsylvania school district reports several students have received racist text messages

A Montgomery County school district is warning parents about racist text messages targeting students. In a letter sent to parents and guardians Thursday, Lower Merion School District Acting Superintendent Megan E. Shafer said at least six of their middle school students have reported receiving the racist text messages.

"The racist nature of these text messages is extremely disturbing, made even more so by the fact that children have been targeted," Shafer said. "While the source of these messages has not been determined, we want to unequivocally state that racist language is unacceptable in our schools and will not be tolerated."

Shafer did not say what the text messages said or when they were sent. It's also unclear who is sending the messages.

She says the incidents have been reported to Lower Merion Township police for further investigation.

There have been similar reports made in other states.

