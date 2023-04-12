Loved ones remember the life of woman killed in Montgomery County Dunkin'

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) -- We are learning more about the mother and beloved school teacher who lost her life while getting her morning coffee on Wednesday.

As police continue the search for the shooter, Rachel King's father said she will be remembered for her infectious smile and her devotion to teaching children at a North Philadelphia school.

Tears and hugs Tuesday at Grover Cleveland elementary school in Philadelphia's Tioga section, where students are mourning the death of their teacher, 35-year-old Rachel King.

Sixth-grade student Jahiya Ford made a video and brought a rose to school in honor of King who was known for her bubbly personality.

"When you see her she smiles, she laughs, she asks how you're doing. She'll never be upset and I just want to make a memory of her by sitting a rose on her desk," Ford said.

Police say King drove her Ford Edge to a Dunkin' in Cheltenham Tuesday morning.

That's when police say a man driving a light-colored Sedan that was captured on security cameras, got out of his car, walked up to King, fired multiple times and took off.

"She was there for me always," Saleem Garay said.

Eighth-grade student Saleem Garay says King will be missed at his upcoming graduation.

"She was my history teacher. She was my favorite teacher actually. She meant a lot to me," Garay said.

Parents add she made a positive impact on countless students' lives.

"She was somebody that was able to get the kids out of whatever trouble they was gonna get in or help them with the next move or next decision," parent Selena Mattias said.

As students console one another, police are still searching for the alleged suspect's vehicle and asking for the public's help, says Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.

"I hope the community will continue to try to help us. We just need that Information to keep coming to us," Steele said.