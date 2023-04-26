2 charged in murder of beloved Philadelphia teacher Rachel King

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Philadelphia teacher fatally shot at a Dunkin' drive-thru with her son in the backseat was killed as part of a monthslong plot.

Julie Jean of Elkins Park and Zakkee Alhakim of Philadelphia are now facing murder charges in the death of Rachel King, a beloved teacher at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in the Tioga section of Philadelphia.

Authorities say Jean and Alhakim planned the murder for months after a man whom King was seeing broke off an affair with Jean.

"I've seen a lot of horrible and even horrific homicides, evil homicides in my nearly 30 years of doing this as a prosecutor," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. "And suffice it to say, I am struggling with this one, where a truly innocent woman is targeted in a long, planned murder all because of an ended affair. It's hard to come to grips with."

Jean and Alhakim are charged with first and third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other charges.

Both are behind bars, Steele said.

Alhakim has been in custody since April 11 and will be arraigned Thursday from Philadelphia.

Steele is prosecuting the case personally with Assistant District Attorney Caroline Goldstein.

"[We] are going to work really, really hard to obtain justice for Rachel King," Steele said.

"We believe vengeance does belong to God. Our hearts are hurting but we also believe in time they will be healed and we will move forward with our grandson," said Carol King, Rachel's mother. "We just wanted to have an opportunity to say thank you because we know the road ahead isn't going to be easy."

"She may not be famous, but she was, as her father said, and we agree, she was great," King said. "So her memory will never be lost."

Alhakim had an image on his phone showing a map of where King lived, Steele said.

Days after the map was saved to his phone, Alhakim met up with Jean and she held up a photo of King to show him, Steele said.

King, 35, was driving her son to violin practice on April 11 when she stopped at the drive-thru in Cheltenham. That's where police claim a man got out of his car, walked up to King's vehicle and fired multiple times.

Her son witnessed the shooting but was not physically harmed.

Parents of Grover Cleveland students said King made a big impact on their children's lives.