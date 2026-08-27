Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Camden County, New Jersey, health officials say
A raccoon that was in an altercation with a dog in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, tested positive for rabies, health officials said.
On Aug. 22, a Barrington resident's dog got into an altercation with a raccoon in their backyard. Animal control captured the raccoon and arranged for it to be tested for rabies at the state Public Health & Environmental Laboratories in Trenton.
The Camden County Health Department was notified Aug. 26 that the raccoon tested positive for rabies. There were no known human exposures to the raccoon.
The dog's owner was notified of the positive rabies test. The dog was vaccinated for rabies and received a booster shot. It will remain under confinement and observation for 45 days.
"Rabies is a serious illness, but it can be prevented by early treatment after exposure," said Commissioner Jennifer Cooley Fleisher, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services. "If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild animal, it is important that you seek immediate medical attention."
In a press release, Fleisher listed several steps Camden County residents can take to protect themselves and their pets:
- Keep vaccinations up to date for all dogs, cats and ferrets.
- Keep your pets under direct supervision so they do not come in contact with wild animals. If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary assistance for the pet immediately.
- Contact your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood.
Fleisher also urges residents to avoid direct contact with unfamiliar animals:
- Enjoy wild animals such as raccoons, skunks and foxes from afar. Do not handle, feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or litter.
- Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home. Do not try to nurse sick animals to health. Call animal control or an animal rescue agency for assistance.
- Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they seem friendly.
- Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people or pets.
- When traveling abroad, avoid direct contact with wild animals.