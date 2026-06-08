More queer homebuyers finding community in the suburbs

Buying a house is as much a financial decision as an emotional one.

"I immediately imagined like our dogs running around and just like being so extremely happy," said homeowner Kyle Taveira. "It just gave like, you know, like a family vibe."

That vision is now reality for Taveira and Martin Alfaro.

The couple bought a home in Palmyra, New Jersey, a few months ago and has been documenting their renovations on social media.

Kyle Taveira (left) and Martin Alfaro (right) CBS Philadelphia

After getting engaged, they say they were ready for the next step.

"This is like the first step to then building a family, and you know, kind of like growing old together, that kind of thing," Martin said.

And they're not alone.

"I think we're just recreating community differently now across broader suburban regions and I think that's a trending shift that we've been seeing since the pandemic," said real estate broker Mon Kramer.

Kramer says more LGBTQ+ buyers are looking beyond the city. Remote work, and the desire for more space, they say, are driving a lot of those moves.

Real estate broker Mon Kramer CBS Philadelphia

"Specifically, millennial buyers, if we are having kids or thinking about starting a family, meaning more space, access to schools," Kramer said.

For Kramer, a Delco native, it's also encouraging to see the suburbs feeling more welcoming.

"We see queer things popping up all the time," they said. "I'm grateful to be from here and just, you know, not feel so othered when you're going out to the burbs."

For Kyle and Martin in Palmyra, it's the projects that keep popping up.

Martin Alfaro CBS Philadelphia

"Every time we finish a project, there's another one that comes up," Martin said. "I didn't think we were gonna do this much in four months. It's wild."

Renovating a home is often stressful, but the couple says they try to keep it all in perspective.

"Every house has a story," Kyle said, "and I wanted something that could tell our story. And that we could create over time as well, which is why we want a fixer-upper."

Because just like a home, a relationship takes work, patience, and a strong foundation.