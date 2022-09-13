Queen Elizabeth II's coffin making its way to London after final journey through Scotland

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Queen Elizabeth's coffin is making its way to London Tuesday. After her final journey through Scotland, the Royal Air Force will carry her to England where she will lie in state for four days.

Video shows residents standing along the road watching as her majesty's coffin was transported in a procession through Edinburgh for the final time.

The queen's coffin is making its way to West Minister Hall in London. Mourners have been camping out awaiting her arrival.

"I don't have words for how I'm going to be feeling when I enter there," Vanessa Nathakumaran said.

Members of the United Kingdom's Armed Forces took part in a pre-dawn drill to practice for Wednesday afternoon's procession.

"It is a very sad day, but it is our opportunity, our last opportunity, to do a duty for the queen," General Officer Commanding London District Major General Christopher Ghinka said.

Also happening Wednesday, King Charles III makes his first visit to Northern Ireland as the new monarch.

He greeted well-wishers outside Hillsborough Castle, the Royal Family's official residence just outside Belfast. A 21-gun salute marked his arrival.

The British monarchy has a complicated history in Northern Ireland where decades of violence has marked divisions between protestant and catholic nationalists. The King acknowledged that spilt saying his mother "never stopped praying for the people of Northern Ireland."

In a sign of reconciliation and respect for the queen, representatives of Sinn Fein, the main Irish republican party attended Wednesday's events.

Our own Jim Donovan is in the United Kingdom reporting on the events leading up to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Follow Jim's Journey on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.