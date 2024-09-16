Ex-Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter opens up about prostate cancer battle in "Know Your Score" campaign

Biden and Harris traveling to Philadelphia for events this week, more top stories

Biden and Harris traveling to Philadelphia for events this week, more top stories

One prominent Philadelphian is helping spread the message to men to "know your score," a reminder from the American Cancer Society about the number that comes with PSA testing for prostate cancer.

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. About 300,000 new cases are expected to be diagnosed this year. Doctors say survival can be as simple as an easy test.

"It's a scary thing when you get that diagnosis," former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter said.

Nutter spoke with CBS News Philadelphia about his battle with prostate cancer, which included surgery in 2020.

"Talking about, you know, male function and all of these kinds of issues," Nutter said, "and you know, quite honestly, Stephanie, when it all came down to it, I just said, 'Well, I want to live.'"

In addition to teaching and consulting, Nutter is also working with the American Cancer Society to help raise awareness with the nonprofit's new campaign, "Know Your Score."

"Not just what the Phillies or the Eagles or the Sixers or the Flyers are doing, but there's another score, which is your PSA," Nutter said. "And you need to know that number."

A PSA blood test is the recommended screening for prostate cancer, which is highly treatable when found early.

Former NBA star Alonzo Mourning is also featured in the new PSA.

In the video, Mourning says, "When I got the call, the doctor said, 'Stage 3 prostate cancer. … This Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, know your score. Finding prostate cancer early could be life-saving."

But after decades of decline, late-stage prostate cancer cases are on the rise. Black men are 70% more likely to develop prostate cancer compared to White men and twice as likely to die. It's unclear exactly why.

"Black men, in particular, are reluctant to seek medical treatment for a variety of reasons," Nutter said.

The former mayor hopes to change that trend by sharing his story of survival.

The American Cancer Society recommends men talk to a doctor about screenings for most men that should start at age 50 and earlier if they're at high risk.