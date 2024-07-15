Prospect Park fire chief resigns after sharing "unprofessional post" following Trump assassination attempt

Biden says it's "time to cool it down" in Oval Office address after shooting at Trump rally

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Prospect Park Fire Chief Jim Simmonds resigned Sunday night after sharing a post where "ill-mannered remarks were made on social media" following the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend.

"I made a terrible mistake in posting an unprofessional post on Facebook," Simmonds wrote in Citizens of Delco, a public Facebook group, Monday. "I meant no harm to anyone and an attempted assassination of a former US President is no laughing matter."

The post Simmonds is referencing appears to have been deleted from the social media platform, however, screenshots reposted in the Citizens of Delco Facebook group show a post from Simmonds that reads "A little to the right next time please."

In the Facebook post Monday, the former fire chief apologized to the fire company, the Prospect Park Council and residents, emphasizing he meant no harm and is remorseful for his actions. Simmonds added he was sorry his actions "now bring Prospect Park Borough and Fire company into a negative light."

"I sincerely apologize for my hasty social media post that made light of a serious incident," Simmonds' post reads in part. "I take full responsibility for the offensive post and acknowledge that this behavior is not acceptable."

Simmonds added he felt he should resign from his roles as fire marshall and fire chief and acknowledged this was a "stupid mistake," vowing to be more self-aware on social media in the future.

"I'm especially ashamed that I made light of an event that killed a fellow former volunteer Pennsylvania fire chief. I have donated to his family's Go Fund Me campaign, and I encourage others to do the same," the former fire chief's post reads before linking to a donation link for Corey Comperatore's daughter.

Comperatore was killed by Thomas Crooks during the assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in western Pennsylvania Saturday.

Prospect Park Fire Company posted a news release on Facebook regarding Simmonds' decision to resign, reiterating, "the remarks made were personal in nature and were not an official statement, nor represents the views this Fire Company."

Prospect Park Fire Chief Resigns EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY July 15, 2024 Prospect Park, PA - The Prospect Park Fire... Posted by Prospect Park Fire Company on Monday, July 15, 2024

"The Prospect Park Fire Company does not condone this type of behavior by our members or our leadership," Chairman Joe Magee said in the department's post. "We are deeply saddened by Chief Simmonds' comments and agreed that it would be best if he stepped down in his role as Chief."

The Prospect Park Fire Company's board appointed the assistant fire chief to fill the role for the rest of Simmonds' term, according to the department's post.