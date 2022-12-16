Proposed warehouses in Mullica Hill voted down at meeting

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- Mullica Hill residents who oppose a proposed warehouse being built on farmland packed a zoning board meeting Thursday. They worry about what a warehouse of its size will do to noise, traffic, property values and the quality of their lives.

For more than three hours Thursday night, angry, frustrated and concerned Mullica Hill residents one by one stepped up to the microphone Harrison Township Joint Land Use Board hear why they object to building four warehouses totaling more than 2 million square feet in their neighborhood.

The meeting began with a request from the board's chairperson that all signs be removed, otherwise, police would escort residents with signs outside.

Cooler heads ultimately prevailed and signholders agreed to lower their signs, but that request and not permitting residents who spoke at a prior meeting to speak made for a contentious atmosphere.

The issue in Mullica Hill is one several other towns in South Jersey are also facing as developers look for land near highways.

Residents, however, young and old, say not here.

The meeting ended with the board voting down the proposal.