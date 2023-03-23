Proposed 76ers arena gets support from prominent African American groups

Proposed 76ers arena in Center City to get support from prominent African American groups

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some prominent African American groups in Philadelphia are now supporting the proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena in Center City.

The African American Chamber of Commerce, along with pastors from some of the region's leading congregations, including Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, plan announced their support during a news conference Thursday.

The group says the arena would benefit the Black community by creating jobs and business development opportunities.

The arena would be built on Market Street between 10th and 11th Streets, which borders Chinatown.

Last week, the Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation came out in opposition to the arena.

76 DevCorp, a partnership between Sixers managing partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer and Philadelphia business leader David Adelman, is developing the project.